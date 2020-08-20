How to play Resident Evil 7 Biohazard for free on Xbox and PC

You can finally play Resident Evil 7 Biohazard for free through Xbox Game Pass on console and PC.

There are a number of other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August and September. Here's the list so far.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass

In the last two days, Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC), Spiritfarer (Console & PC), Battletoads (Console & PC), Crossing Souls (PC), Darksiders: Genesis (PC) and Don’t Starve: Giant Edition (Console & PC) made their way to Xbox Game Pass.

On August 21, we'll also get New Super Lucky’s Tale (Console & PC). On August 27, Tell Me Why: Chapter 1 (Console & PC) and Hypnospace Outlaw (Console & PC) will land on Game Pass.

Following those titles will be Double Kick Heroes (Console & PC) and Wasteland 3 (Console & PC) on August 28. And finally, Crusader Kings III (PC) will launch on September 1, while Resident Evil 7 Biohazard will arrive on Game Pass on September 3.

If you need to catch up on the story before Resident Evil Village launches, now is the best time to play Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.