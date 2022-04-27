Overwatch 2 is officially out in the wild, and select PC players are finally getting the chance to try out new hero Sojourn, hero reworks including Doomfist and Orisa, and battling in five vs five PvP matches. Looking to join the fun? There's a strange way to get beta access.



The Overwatch 2 PvP beta kicked off on April 26th, but not everyone received an invitation to test out the hotly anticipated sequel. However, that doesn't mean you've missed your chance, as Overwatch has partnered with Twitch to give those who watch streamers for four hours beta access. A bit of an elaborate way to get in on the action, but if you're game, check out how to join the Overwatch 2 beta.

How to get access to the Overwatch 2 beta

The Overwatch 2 PvP Beta Twitch Drops campaign is kicking off on April 27th (that's today!) from 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST to 6pm PT / 9pm EST / 2am BST. In this time frame, viewers will need to watch a select group of streamers that will be broadcasting the Overwatch 2 PvP beta for four hours. Whatever streamer you watch, time will start to accrue.



There are over 200 Twitch streamers to watch, and you can check out which livestream to pick over on the Overwatch website. They can also be found under the Overwatch category on Twitch. While getting beta access by watching streams offers a great chance of nabbing a beta code, you'll want to make sure you have a few things checked off.



You'll need to link your Battle.net and Twitch account to earn a beta drop. Plus, you'll need to have an "Overwatch license" associated with your account, which means owning the first Overwatch. If you don't, however, gamers given beta access will be offered access to the build through a free trial.



If you get a code, you're only a few steps away from checking out Orisa's Javelin and plenty more.

On your PC, start the Battle.net Launcher and log in to using the Battle.net account linked to the Twitch account where you received the Twitch drop.

Click the Overwatch icon on top of the launcher.

Click on the Game Version drop-down menu at the bottom of the Overwatch page.

Select "Overwatch 2 Technical Beta" and install. Then, press the Play button to play.

Not everyone has the time to check out four hours of gameplay, so you can always sign up to the beta and cross your fingers for an invite. The Overwatch 2 beta lasts until May 17th, leaving users plenty of time to check out all the changes to the popular team-based multiplayer hero shooter.



Currently, the beta is only available on PC, and there will be more chances to gain access to upcoming betas in the future. In the meantime, good luck and get watching.