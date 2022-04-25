Here's when Sony's new PlayStation Plus subscription will arrive

Sony's all-new PlayStation Plus service is right around the corner, bringing three different tiers that offer access to over 700 streamed and downloadable games across all console generations. Gamers may not have to wait much longer, either.



Sony announced its regional rollout schedule for its subscription service, kicking off this May in Asia. The gaming giant will also be expanding its cloud streaming access to 30 markets, offering access to the Premium tier's ability to stream PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS3 games.

According to PlayStation's updated blog post, here's when it's scheduled to arrive in select regions:

Asia markets (excluding Japan) — targeting May 23, 2022

Japan — targeting June 1, 2022

Americas — targeting June 13, 2022

Europe — targeting June 22, 2022

The post also states its Premium tier will be available in the following regions once it launches: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.



As previously reported, Sony stated that it would be rolling out its revamped service in June, meaning everything is going according to plan. "We’re making fantastic progress with our launch efforts," says PlayStation boss Jim Ryan.



Once it launches, PlayStation Plus will come in three tiers, including Essential, Extra, and Premium subscription plans. Price models vary from $9.99 for the Essential plan (same as the original subscription) all the way up to $17.99 per month for the fully loaded Premium, with PS Plus Extra priced from $14.99.



Each offers various levels of access, with PlayStation Plus Essential bringing the same benefits that PS Plus members are getting already. PlayStation Plus Extra adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games — including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners ( such as Returnal).



As for PlayStation Plus Premium, the priciest option, expect the same benefits of previous tiers along with cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4, time-limited game trials, up to 340 additional games. PS3 games will be available via cloud streaming, while a catalog of classic games will be available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP generations.



We can't wait to test out the Xbox Game Pass competitor, especially the streaming improvements compared to PS Now. While we wait for the launch, check out Sony's other upcoming launch: PSVR 2.