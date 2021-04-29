Halo Infinite to support cross-play and cross-progression on Xbox Series X and PC

Microsoft has been frequently updating fans about Halo Infinite's progress ever since its initial delay, and now it's officially announcing that the game will support cross-play and cross-progression between Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

Additionally, in the Xbox Wire post, Microsoft unveiled that Halo Infinite will get additional support for the PC version.

Halo Infinite PC support

On PC, Halo Infinite players will get support for ultrawide and super ultrawide screens as well as triple keybinds. And as per usual, the PC version will have a ton of customizable graphics options.

The post also mentions how Microsoft is using Xbox Cloud Gaming to make games more accessible. It doesn't explicitly state that Halo Infinite will be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming, but it's more than likely given the context.

While this was already announced, remember that Halo Infinite will not only be available on Xbox Game Pass on the day of release, but also that the multiplayer will be completely free to all players.

It seems Xbox is pushing the "player first" narrative in its decisions, and hopefully, that strategy will continue throughout the Xbox Series X's lifespan.