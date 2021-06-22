Google Pixelbook Go gets rare $250 discount for Prime Day

This Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deal is one for the records. For the first time in forever, the Google Pixelbook Go is heavily discounted for Prime Day.

In a rare deal, you can get the Pixelbook Go with Core i7 CPU for $1,149. That's $250 off its normal price and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this premium Chromebook. It's also one of the best Prime Day laptop deals from the sale.

Pixelbook Go deal

Google Pixelbook Go:was $1,399 now $1,149 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently taking $250 off the fully loaded Google Pixelbook Go. It packs a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, 1.5-GHz Intel Core i7-8500Y dual-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Google Pixelbook Go: was $649 now $599 @ Amazon

If you're on a smaller budget, Amazon also offers the base model Pixelbook Go for $599 ($50 off). It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch screen, Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.

As a Pixelbook Go owner myself, I can testify that it's one of the best laptop I've ever owned. It's ultra light, super fast, boots up in seconds and provides over 12 hours of battery life.

The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD Molecular Display and 1.5-GHz Core i7-8500Y dual-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. For your storage needs, you get a 256GB SSD, and an extra 15GB of free Cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos.

In our Google Pixelbook Go review, we found its super-slim design and bright, colorful display to be impressive. We gave the Pixelbook Go a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid performance and great battery life.

The unit we tested was the base model Pixelbook Go with i5-8200Y and 8GB of RAM. It shredded through 30 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously with zero lag. You can expect exceptionally seamless multitasking from the laptop in this deal's hardware.

At just 2.3 pounds and 12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, the Pixelbook Go is lighter and thinner than most best 13-inch laptops. It's featherweight compared to the HP Envy 13 (2.8 pounds, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.57 inches), the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches), and Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (3.1 pounds, 12.6 x 8.0 x 0.6 inches).

Prime Day Day ends June 22 at midnight Pacific time so you still have time to score fantastic deals.