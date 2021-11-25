Google Pixel Buds A-Series hit best price yet — just $79 for Black Friday

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series is one of our top picks for best wireless earbuds. And thanks to this early Black Friday deal, they're at their best price yet.

Currently, you can get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $79 at Best Buy —their lowest price yet. Typically, these wireless buds retail for $99, so that's $20 in savings.

This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get right now.

If they sell out, Verizon has them for the same price.

Google Pixel Buds Black Friday deals

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy Google Pixel Buds A-Series: was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy

Now $20 off, the Pixel Buds are at their lowest price yet. They feature 12mm custom drivers for a deep, clear sound, multiple ear tip sizes for a snug fit, and beamforming mics for clear calls.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are the 3rd generation model of the Pixel Buds. They wirelessly connect to devices via Bluetooth 5.0 and feature 12mm drivers for high quality sound. Meanwhile, Adaptive Sound which intuitively adjusts volume depending on your surroundings.

Although they lack noise cancellation, their ergonomic fit offers a tight seal to block some outside noise.

In our Pixel Buds A-Series review, we loved their comfortable, lightweight design and good audio quality. We gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award cosign.

During real-world audio tests, our reviewer found that the highs and mids were full, while the lows were deep and weighty. And for phone calls, the buds' dual mics worked great for phone calls and video conferencing.

Overall, the Pixel Buds A-Series are a wise choice if you're on the hunt for earbuds within a $100 budget.