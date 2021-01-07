God of War 5 Ragnarök might launch on PS5 and PS4, according to former SMS dev

It's been practically dead silent on the news front concerning God of War 5 Ragnarök, but we got some insight into what platforms the next God of War game might be on, at least according to former Santa Monica employee David Jaffe.

It looks like God of War 5 Ragnarök could launch on both the PS5 and PS4, if Jaffe is correct in his prediction.

God of War 5 Ragnarök might be cross-gen

Seems like #GodOfWarRagnarok will be cross-gen title after all!“I’m sure the next #GodofWar will be #PS4,#PS5. Of course it will” david jaffe says.W or L?🤔 pic.twitter.com/UJSsLRIWCuJanuary 6, 2021

Jaffe was streaming none other than God of War when he made a comment on the fate of God of War 5 Ragnarök. "I'm sure the next God of War will be PS4, PS5," Jaffe said. "Of course it will."

Jaffe also echoes the words of Jim Ryan, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who stated that Sony will support PS4 for the next few years at the very least. What Jaffe is saying isn't necessarily a confirmation, but as someone with insight into the studio, his claim may have some truth to it.

Of course, this may bring up concerns about whether or not the next God of War will actually look or feel "next-gen" since it's going to be on both the PS5 and PS4. But, have you seen what God of War looks like on PS4? It looks better than some "next-gen" games. It'll be fine.

At the very least, God of War 5 Ragnarök on the PS5 will offer higher frame rates so you'll look smooth as heck when you're killing all manner of gods up and down Midgard and across the realms.

We still don't know when God of War 5 Ragnarök will launch exactly, but it'll be sometime in 2021.