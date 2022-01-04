Gigabyte showcases new Aorus and Aero laptops with 12th Gen Intel Core i9, RTX 3080 Ti

CES 2022 is jampacked with announcements, and now Gigabyte is taking the stage, unveiling a slew of new laptops in the Aorus and Aero line.

In the Aorus line, there's the Aorus 17, Aorus 15 and Aorus 5, while the Aero line boasts the Aero 17, Aero 16 and Aero 15. We don't have any word on pricing or release date just yet, but we'll get back to you on that.

Aorus 17, Aorus 15 and Aorus 5

Okay, let's break down all of these laptops. First and foremost, let's talk about the Aorus 5, which is apparently the best value (according to Gigabyte), which means that it likely doesn't have as many features.

The Aorus 5 can be outfitted with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU, 64GB of RAM, a 4TB SSD, and a 17.3-inch, 1080p display clocked at a 360Hz refresh rate.

The Aorus 15 and Aorus 17 will have most of the same specs, but the former can be configured with a 15.6-inch, QHD panel at 165Hz, while the latter can be outfitted with a 17.3-inch, 1080p screen at 360Hz.

We know that the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti are going to be introduced in this lineup.

Aero 17, Aero 16 and Aero 15

Similar to the Aorus lineup, we have to dissect what the big differences are between these three Aero laptops, but it's a little more obvious this time around.

Firstly, there's the Aero 15, which can be outfitted with the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU, 64GB of RAM, a 4TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch OLED 4K display.

The Aero 17 and Aero 16 have similar specs, as they can be outfitted with the 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU, 64GB of RAM, a 4TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch OLED 4K display. They also have two Thunderbolt 4 ports, whereas the Aero 15 has only one.

Just like the Aorus lineup, the Aero laptops will be receiving the new RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs.

Outlook

We're excited to get these new gaming laptops and creator laptops into our lab to put them up against some serious performers from MSI, Alienware and more.