Galaxy S21 reveal is imminent! Samsung announces official date for 2021 Unpacked event

It's official! Samsung is set to reveal its new smartphones in just a few days. The highly anticipated Galaxy S21, the unofficial name of the Galaxy S series' next-gen device, is expected to be unveiled at Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2021.

The Korean tech giant will host the Unpacked Event on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. EST (7 a.m. PST). The trailer of the Unpacked Event shows off one of the most standout aspects of the Galaxy S21: the cameras.

Galaxy S21 may be revealed at Samsung Unpacked 2021 event

Whispers about a January 2021 Samsung Unpacked event have been swirling around the mobile-tech realm since October. Several months ago, we reported that popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) spilled the beans about Samsung's plans to unveil the Galaxy S21 in January.

As it turns out, the rumors are true. Samsung is hosting its first Unpacked event of the year on Jan. 14. The Korean tech giant didn't specifically state that it will reveal its next-gen Galaxy Series S devices, but chances are high that we'll get a glimpse of Galaxy S20's successors next week.

"Welcome to the everyday epic," the Galaxy Unpacked trailer proclaimed. The trailer shows off a spinning, three-camera module — likely one of the most eye-catching features of the newly updated Samsung Galaxy S series line.

So what other revelations will Samsung bring to the table in mid-January? We recently reported that TM Roh, Samsung's President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, hinted that the Galaxy S21 will adopt the most beloved peripheral of the Galaxy Note Series: the S Pen.

"We’ve [...] been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup," Roh said in a recent blog.

On top of that, an FCC filing revealed that the upcoming Galaxy S21 will, indeed, feature support for the adored stylus.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will reportedly come in three options: a Galaxy S21 (6.2-inch display), Galaxy S21 Plus (6.7-inch display) and Galaxy S21 Ultra (6.8-inch display). The trio is expected to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip.

The two lower-end devices will sport a three-camera array with two 12MP cameras (primary and ultra-wide) and a 64MP telephoto lens. The Ultra variant will offer a four-camera array: a 108MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide and two 10MP telephoto lenses.

For more juicy information about the highly anticipated device, check out our Galaxy S21 rumor hub.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021

Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2021 will be broadcasted at Samsung.com via this page. Save the date! The virtual event will take place on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. EST (7 a.m. PST).