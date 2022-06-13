Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 preorder deal throws in free thumbsticks

The flood gates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle preorders are now open at game retailers. However, Walmart is tossing in a nice freebie to complement the game's Open Beta early access pre-order bonus.

Preorder the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: C.O.D.E Edition Cross Gen Bundle for Xbox Series X|Xbox One for $69 (opens in new tab) from Walmart and get free KontrolFreek Ghost Thumbsticks. Walmart also offers this deal for the PS5 and PS4 versions (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Call of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 C.O.D.E. Edition Cross Gen Bundle w/ Free KontrolFreek Ghost Thumbsticks (Preorder): $69.99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: C.O.D.E Edition Cross-Gen bundle includes: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One, Call of Duty Endowment Perseverance Pack Bundle (3 Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) themed in-game items including Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Sticker) and KontrolFreek Ghost Thumbsticks. Walmart also offers this deal for the PS5 and PS4 versions (opens in new tab). Preorders are expected to ship to arrive by October 28, 2022.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle is slated for an October 28, 2022 release date. This bundle includes: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One, Call of Duty Endowment Perseverance Pack Bundle (3 Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) themed in-game items including Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Sticker) and KontrolFreek Ghost Thumbsticks.

From game developing house, Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the sequel to 2019’s wildly popular, Modern Warfare. Fans can expect to see the return of iconic characters including Captain John Price, John "Soap" MacTavish, Sergeant Kyle "Gaz” Garrick and fan favorite, Simon “Ghost” Riley.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features several game modes including single-player campaign, online multiplayer, and a special ops co-op. Players can expect to see new locations, new maps, seasonal events, and freebies post launch.

