Epic deal! Get over $200 off this Gigabyte RTX 3070 gaming laptop

Gigabyte’s portable powerhouses feature regularly in our best gaming laptops list, and now you can get one of your very own for an insanely good price.

As part of Newegg’s Gametober sale, the Gigabyte A5 X1 with RTX 3070 is now $1,569 after a steep $230 discount.

Gigabyte A5 X1: was $1,799 now $1,569 @ Newegg with rebate

This powerful configuration of Gigabyte’s stylish A5 X1 features a 240Hz 1080p display up top, alongside a seriously speedy AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.View Deal

Beneath the stylish, more restrained visual design of the chassis lies Gigabyte’s latest iteration of its patented WINDFORCE cooling system, which utilizes two huge fans, five heat pipes and three vents to keep all of your high-performance components running at their best.

Alongside this, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 ensures a strong, fast wireless connection to the internet and accessories. But if you do prefer a wired approach, the vast array of I/O including RJ-45 ethernet, USB 3.2 and HDMI 2.0 ensures this fits into your home setup with ease.

Plus, at a price like this, the ray-tracing monster that is an RTX 3070 GPU is suddenly at a more affordable mid-range price. This is a great graphics card for both gaming and high-intensity workloads like 3D animation.

So, what are you waiting for? This is a Black Friday-level deal that will sell out fast. If you’ve been on the lookout for a gaming enthusiast’s laptop, this is the one for you.