Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield to receive Bethesda's 'largest engine overhaul since Oblivion'

After the huge announcement of Xbox acquiring Bethesda, Todd Howard released a statement about Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield. The director and executive producer at Bethesda wrote about how next-gen consoles will enable the upcoming games to receive the "largest engine overhaul since Oblivion."

Howard's statement also talked about how Bethesda and Microsoft would work closely together to continue to make technical leaps for its games.

How will Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield look?

"With each new console cycle, we evolved together. From bringing mods to consoles with Fallout 4, now over a billion downloads, to the latest technologies fueling Xbox Series X/S," Howard said.

"These new systems are optimized for the vast worlds we love to create, with generational leaps not just in graphics, but CPU and data streaming as well. It's led to our largest engine overhaul since Oblivion, with all new technologies powering our first new IP in 25 years, Starfield, as well as The Elder Scrolls VI," he continued.

So what does this mean for The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield? Well, if these games provide a completely new visual experience to Bethesda's franchises, they might actually live up to our hopes of looking like next-gen titles.

The problem with previous Bethesda games, from Elder Scrolls to Fallout, was that they all had a homogeneous design. Each game had its visual improvements, but they felt incremental and out of date compared to games launching alongside them.

Hopefully, this means both The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield will blow us away when they actually launch on the Xbox Series X.