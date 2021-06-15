Early Prime Day deal drops Echo Show 5 to all-time low price of $45

Early Prime Day deals on select Amazon Echo devices are now available for Prime members. Although Prime Day 2021 starts June 21, one of the benefits of Amazon Prime is early access to deals.

One early Prime Day deal offers the Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $44.99. Normally, this video calling device retails for $80, so that's $35 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Echo Show 5 and one of the best Prime Day 2021 deals so far.

Early Prime Day deals

Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen): was $80 now $45 @ Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals knocks $35 off the Echo Show 5 —it's lowest price yet. This 5.5-inch Alexa-enabled smart display is great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts. View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): was $120 now $80 @ Amazon

This early Prime Day deal takes $40 off the second-generation Amazon Echo Buds. These true wireless earbuds offer good sound quality, solid active noise cancellation, and integration with Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

The Echo Show 5 is a solid choice if you want an affordable smart display for video calling. It features a 5.5-inch (960 x 480) display, a single 4-watt speaker, a microphone, and built-in 1MP camera.

Although we didn't review the Echo Show 5, positive feedback from happy owners praised its compact design and great video calling. What's more, the Echo Show 5 is powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. This means you can control it hands-free and get news, weather, traffic or recipes via voice commands.

Now at its best price yet, the Echo 5 is a cheaper alternative to the $130 Amazon Echo Show and $180 Lenovo Smart Display.

Amazon also offers its best-selling Echo Buds wireless earbuds for an all-time low price of $79.99 ($40 off).

If you're not a Prime member, sign up for an Amazon free 30-day trial here to shop early Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals.

Prime Day 2021 falls on June 21 and 22 with offers of fantastic mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.