Early Black Friday deal: Asus TUF gaming laptop for under $600

The Asus TUF FX505 is among the more affordable gaming laptops out there. Even better, this machine is currently on sale for a Black Friday worthy price.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus TUF Gaming FX505 for $599 from the Microsoft Store. Usually, this gaming PC costs $799, so that's $200 off its regular price. It's the best markdown we've ever seen for this model laptop. So if you don't want to wait until Black Friday, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Asus TUF FX505 Gaming Laptop

The Asus TUF FX505 is one of the best cheap gaming laptops for the money. You get a premium design, comfortable keyboard, and 120Hz display — all for an affordable price.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5-3350H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. For graphics, it houses an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. Although we didn't test this particular model, in our Asus TUF FX504 review, we praised its good gaming performance and solid audio.

Design-wise, the Asus TUF FX505 looks nearly identical to the FX504. Just about the only difference is that it has a reflective Asus logo on the lid. Also, the build quality of the FX505 is solid and despite its RGB keyboard, it doesn't scream gaming laptop. When you're not gaming, the notebook's Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB of RAM is all the hardware you need for managing day-to-day tasks.

Weighing 4.9 pounds and measuring 14.2 x 10.3 x 1.1 inches, the TUF FX505 is lighter and smaller than the FX504 (5.1 pounds and 15.1 x 10.3 x 1 inches). By comparison, it's a tad heavier and thicker than the Asus ROG Zephyrus G (4.5 pounds and 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches).

So if you're in the market for a gaming PC on a budget, at just under $600, the Asus TUF FX505 is a solid choice.