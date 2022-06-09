Dell's latest XPS 13 2-in-1 takes aim at the iPad Pro — look out Apple!

Today Dell announced the launch of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 with a detachable keyboard that appears to be directly aimed at dethroning the iPad Pro and Surface Pro. The completely remodeled XPS tosses caution, and its reversible hinge, to the wind and replaces it with a Folio keyboard that is super responsive and fun to use. I got my hands on it at a Dell event and walked away very impressed.

The new XPS 13 2-in-1's keyboard attaches magnetically and allows for 100, 112.5, and 125-degree angles of use. A stylus connects to the XPS magnetically for temporary storage and charging. Being ambidextrous, I found that Dell's new XPS Stylus was created with both left and right-hand users in mind; and holds a charge for an estimated 50 days.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 will come with the choice between a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U or Core i7-1250U CPU with 8 or 16GB RAM options and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Unlike XPS 13 2-in-1's of the past, the latest iteration offers 5G connectivity. The 13-inch display is 2K (2880 x 1920) with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a claimed 500 nits of brightness. The newest XPS rids itself of a microSD reader and 3.5mm audio jack but sports two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and an adapter that supplies a USB Type-C to USB-A port and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The new XPS also features a 5MP 1080p webcam with Windows Hello and an 11MP 4K rear camera for capturing video and stills. Having played with the XPS 13 2-in-1, I loved the form factor and believe it is more than up to the task of taking on both the iPad Pro and Surface Pro. Dell's newest XPS 13 will launch later this summer. Dell hasn't announced pricing or an exact release date, but we will share that information with you as soon as it's available.

Via The Verge