Dell XPS 13 drops to $881 with this exclusive coupon

If you're looking for the best laptop for the money, the Dell XPS 13 fits the bill. This weekend, take advantage of Dell's Winter Sale to save hundreds on this Editor's Choice notebook PC.

For a limited time, you can snag the Dell XPS 13 for $881 via coupon, "SAVE10". That's $338 off its former price of $1,219 and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week.

Dell coupon, "SAVE10" takes an extra 10% off the already Dell XPS 13 for a total of $338 in savings. As per our thorough Dell XPS 13 review, it offers an attractive, premium design, great performance, springy, and comfortable keyboard. That's why we gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award. The laptop in this deal totes a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we praise its attractive, premium design and great performance. It also won us over with its springy, comfortable keyboard. We gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

During multitasking tests, it handled everything we threw at it and never once flinched. In our lab, it beat the premium laptop with a score of 5,254 on Geekbench 5.0, our overall performance test.

Design-wise, the Dell XPS 13 sports a premium anodized aluminum chassis with Dell's signature shiny silver Dell logo on the lid. Port-wise, the Dell XPS 13 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot, and wedge-shaped lock slot built-in.

At 2.8 pounds and 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inch, the Dell XPS 13 is on par with competing laptops. It's lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and weighs slightly more than Asus ZenBook 13 (2.5 pounds, 11.9 x 8 x 0.5 inches).

Overall, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 if you're looking for a reliable laptop for work, school and everything in between.