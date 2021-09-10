Dell Semi-Annual sale — save big on select best-selling laptops

Dell's Semi-Annual sale currently takes an extra 17% off select best-selling Dell laptops. For a limited time, enjoy additional savings on already discounted PCs like the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, the new Dell Inspiron 15, and more.

As part of the sale, you can get the excellent Dell XPS 13 for just $772 via coupon, "SAVE17". This Editor's Choice laptop typically sells for $949, so that's $177 in savings. It's the lowest price ever for this XPS 13 configuration and one of the best Dell deals you can get.

Dell XPS deals

Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $949 now $772 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $177 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop via coupon, "SAVE17". This machine has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 Touch: was $2,845 now $2,199 @ Dell

If you're a power user and can afford to splurge, save $646 on the Dell XPS 15 Touch via coupon, "SAVE17" ($646 off).. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 2.5-GHz Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM an RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

If you're in the market for a new laptop, the Dell XPS 13 should be at the top of your list. The laptop in this deal is configured with a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen and houses a 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Intel's Iris Xe GPU handles graphics while a speedy 256GB SSD provides ample storage.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its attractive, premium design and great performance. It also won us over with its springy, comfortable keyboard. We gave the Dell XPS 13 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

During testing, the XPS 13 handled everything we threw its way without slowing down. In our lab, it scored 5,254 on Geekbench 5.0, our overall performance test, which beats the premium laptop average.

At 2.8 pounds and 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inch, the XPS 13 is on par with its competitors. It's lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and weighs slightly more than Asus ZenBook 13 (2.5 pounds, 11.9 x 8 x 0.5 inches).

Simply put, the Dell XPS 13 is a solid all-around laptop for work, school and everything in between.

That's just one example from Dell's sitewide semi-annual sale. Check out more of our favorite deals below.

More Dell laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 5000: was $889 now $679 @ Dell

Dell's semi-annual sale offers various configuration Dell Inspiron 15 laptops starting from $749. And for a limited time, you can take an additional 17% off via coupon, "SAVE17". With its built-in lid sensor and high capacity 54WHr battery, the new Dell Inspiron 15 powers up fast and keeps up with the day. The laptop we recommend packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $849 now $691 @ Dell

For a limited time, various configuration Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptops on sale from $685. The laptop we recommend packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. If you're looking for a solid sub-$1,000 laptop, the Inspiron 15 3000 is a budget-friendly choice. Apply Dell coupon, "SAVE17" at checkout to drop its price down to $691.View Deal