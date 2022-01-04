Dell Inspiron 15 3000 drops to $499 in sitewide new year sale

Dell's new year savings event continues to take up to $250 off the brand's best laptops. So if you want to refresh your PC on a budget, here's an excellent deal for you.
As part of the sale, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $499. Dell. This laptop typically retails for $654, so that's $155 in savings. This is the second lowest price we've seen for this notebook and one of the best Dell deals of the day.
Dell Inspiron 15 deal
Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $654 now $499 @ Dell
Save $155 on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for a limited time. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Core i5-1035G1 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD. It's a solid pick-up if you're looking for a budget Windows laptop.
Dell's Inspiron 15 3511 is a powerful, all-around laptop. The machine in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display for a crisp, vibrant viewing experience whether you're getting things done or streaming content. It runs on a 1.0-GHz Intel Core i5-1035G1 4-core CPU that reaches up to 3.0-GHz, 8GB of RAM, UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD.
Although we didn't test this laptop, it has an average user rating of 3.8 out 5 stars on Dell's website. Feedback from satisfied owners praise the laptop's impressive performance and elegant design.
Port-wise, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 equips you with two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and an RJ45 port. There's also an SD card reader on board and an audio jack onboard.
With a weight of 3.8 pounds and 14.1 x 9.2 x 0.7 inches, the Dell Inspiron 15 is more portable that competing 15-inch laptops. It's slightly lighter than the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 (4.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).
At just under $500, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a budget-friendly choice when you don't want to spend a fortune on a new laptop.