Dell G15 Ryzen Edition RTX 3050 laptop hits new price low of $799

Dell's G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop takes gameplay to a whole new level. If you're looking for an RTX 30 GPU laptop, you'll want to check out today's Dell Spring Sale Event.

As part of the sale, you can get the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition for $799 via coupon, "50OFF699". That's $486 off its previous price of $1,285 and the lowest price we've seen for this gaming notebook. It's one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition w/ RTX 3050Ti GPU: was $1,285 now $799 @ Dell

Save $486 on the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop via coupon, "50OFF699". The laptop we recommend packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. Meanwhile, a 512GB SSD affords you ample file storage and fast file transfers.

Dell manufactures some of the industry's best gaming machines and the Dell G5 15 is among them. Specs-wise, it's on par with the brand's Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen gamer notebooks.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB RAM. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 512GB SSD onboard. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory handles graphics.

Although we didn't test this particular model, it has an overall user rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars at Dell's product page. According to owners, the G15 is blazing fast, runs intense games and delivers awesome sound. The latter is accredited to the laptop's Nahimic 3D Audio stereo speakers which lets you hear every plan of attack in crisp clarity.

Now just under $800, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is an incredible value for an RTX 30 series GPU gaming laptop.