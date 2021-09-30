Dell 27-inch 165Hz curved gaming monitor falls to $285

Dell S2722DGM 27-inch curved gaming monitor is specifically designed to elevate your gameplay. While premium performance can be costly, this monitor deal slashes dollars off.

Right now, you can get the Dell S2722DGM 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $285 from Amazon. That's $45 off Amazon's former price of $329 and $155 off the list price. In terms of gaming monitor deals, this is one of the best we've seen all year.

You can also buy it directly from Dell for the same price.

Dell monitor deal

Dell S2722DGM 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $329 now $285 @ Amazon

At $285, the Dell S2722DGM Curved Gaming Monitor is at its lowest price yet. That's $45 cheaper than its former price on Amazon and $155 cheaper than Dell's direct price. This 27-inch (2560 x 1440) QHD display has a 165Hz refresh rate, 2ms response time, and AMD FreeSync.

Dell manufacturers some of the industry's best gaming monitors and the Dell S2722DGM is proof. It features a 27-inch (2560 x 1440) LED panel, 165Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time.

Although we didn't test this monitor, Dell S2722DGM reviews on Amazon rate it 5 out of 5 stars. Feedback left by satisfied owners praise its clarity, rich color, contrast and fast motion. Others like its immersive, curved design and easy setup.

With AMD FreeSync on board, this monitor ensures sharp, distortion-free, ultra-smooth gameplay. It has a height-adjustable stand and can tilt for the perfect viewing angle.

Port-wise, the Dell S2722DGM supplies you with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a headphone jack.

If you're on the hunt for a solid curved gaming monitor, you can't go wrong with the Dell S2722DGM — especially at this price!