Cyberpunk 2077 drops to record-low price of just $10

Best Buy's 10 days of savings event offers a different game each day for just $10. If you haven't already, you can now get the critically acclaimed (and equally maligned) game, Cyberpunk 2077 on the cheap.

For today only, Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5|PS4 is just $10 — its lowest price ever. Usually, this game costs $40, so that's $30 in savings and one of the best gaming deals of the day. The game arrives bundled with a free Cyberpunk 2077 SteelBook case (valued at $10).

Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox is on sale for the same price.

WB Games' Cyberpunk 2077 falls under the open-world, action-adventure game genre. Set in a megalopolis called Night City, you're a mercenary outlaw on a mission to find the key to immortality.

Although Cyberpunk 2077's launch had a rocky start, developers have since released over-the-air updates to fix common issues. We named it one of the Best Games of the Year for its gorgeous open-world design and plethora of entertaining side-missions. What's more, you can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle for a personalized gaming experience.

So if you're looking for a new adventure to get into, Cyberpunk 2077 makes a great addition to your stockpile of games.

This deal ends August 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so act fast!