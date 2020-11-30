Cyber Monday monitor deal! This 27-inch Dell monitor is only $139

Cyber Monday monitor deals are flooding in with spellbinding sales that will blow your mind. This 27-inch Dell monitor is $100 off its original price, which gives you the opportunity save some much-needed hard-earned cash.

The 27-inch Dell IPS monitor in this Cyber Monday monitor deal is $139.99 at Best Buy. It comes with AMD FreeSync technology and it is VESA mount compatible.

Cyber Monday monitor deal: 27-inch Dell IPS monitor for $139.99

The Dell 27-inch monitor in this Cyber Monday monitor deal (model name S2721NX) is only $139. It has a beautiful modern design with three-sided, ultra-slim bezels for spacious screen real estate. You'll get to enjoy top-notch quality with this monitor's 1920 x 1080-pixel full HD resolution. This monitor is flicker-free and features AMD FreeSync technology.

The 27-inch Dell monitor in this Cyber Monday monitor deal sports 1920 x 1080-pixel, full HD resolution for solid gaming experiences without undue strain on your graphics card. It also supports 75Hz refresh-rate gaming so that you can get the most out of your games and videos.

This flicker-free Dell monitor, costing you only $139 at Best Buy, offers a 178-degree viewing angle on its IPS screen. It also features AMD FreeSynch technology, which helps to eliminate image tearing, stuttering and jerkiness during gameplay. This Dell monitor will ensure that your gaming experience is smooth as butter. If you're concerned about your eye health, you'll be happy to know that this monitor is equipped with ComfortView, which is a technology that reduces blue-light emissions and optimizes eye comfort.

It is also compatible with VESA mounts, so that you can prop your monitor onto the wall or a stand. A stand comes with the monitor, which offers tilt adjustability (-5 degrees/21 degrees).

The 27-inch Dell monitor comes with a stand riser, a stand base, a power cable, an HDMI cable and a VESA cover. Don't miss out on this sweet $140 deal!

