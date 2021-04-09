Chromebook sale: Get up to $200 off Samsung and HP laptops at Best Buy

Chromebook sales grew by a massive 287% in 2020, and we’re not surprised by that astronomical figure.

Everybody scrambled to pick up a reliable device for their home office or school needs and these laptops are seriously affordable options.

With Chrome OS-armed machines at an all-time high, what did surprise us was stumbling across this sale — cutting up to $200 off select models at Best Buy . If you're still on the hunt for a Chromebook, you'll want to take advantage of this sale.

Best Buy Chromebook deals

HP 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

A great place to start in this sale is with the convertible Chromebook from HP, which has a 14-inch HD touchscreen up top, Intel Celeron processor with UHD graphics, 4GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage. All of this is packed into a slim, sleek chassis with a 360-degree hinge and a beasty battery rated to last over 12 hours.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (1080p): was $549 now $449.99 @ Best Buy

Packed into this Galaxy Chromebook 2's sleek, sturdy aluminum body is a gorgeously vivid QLED display and a pair of powerful speakers. This feast for the eyes and ears is powered by an Intel Celeron processor, packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and boasts lengthy all-day battery life.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (4K Ultra HD): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Love that premium aluminum construction, but want to turn that spec sheet up to a notch? This Galaxy Chromebook has a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED touchscreen display, a speedy 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

There you have it. Three stacked Chromebooks at seriously low price points. If you haven’t picked one up yet, your timing could not be more perfect! Make the most of working from home, but also have a laptop with a long battery life ready for heading back out into the world.