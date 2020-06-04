Chromebook owners can redeem Doom, Stardew Valley and more for free

If you’re a Chromebook owner, take advantage of the benefits that come with it by redeeming all of the free apps and subscriptions Google has to offer. If you’re interested in games, some of these special perks include access to retro classics such as Doom and Doom II. Furthermore, the critically acclaimed 2016 indie gem Stardew Valley is also free to keep.

Owning a Chromebook provides many other perks, including those below.

Free perks for Chromebook owners

12 months of Google One with 100GB of storage and other benefits.

Games like Fallout Shelter have always been free, but Google is now offering an item pack ($20 value).

The Elder Scrolls: Legends expansion, The Fall of the Dark Brotherhood with 40 new digital cards and over 25 story missions.

Pirate’s Treasure item pack for Fishdom, which values at $54.99

A 30-day premium subscription to Calm, which provides how-tos on sleep etiquette and ways to meditate properly. It also gives users access to stories that are meant to help them fall asleep.

An item pack for Lineage 2, which values at $19.99

Duet Display, which lets you turn your iPad or iPhone into an additional display for your Windows or Mac.

A 12-month membership for VSCO, an art and photo-sharing social media platform designed to encourage creative expression.

Six months of Squid premium, a note-taking app that lets you edit documents and PDFs.

To redeem all of this free stuff, head to Google’s Special Perks page and select “Get Perk” under the options you desire.