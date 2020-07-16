Call of Duty 2020 might be disguised as The Red Door on Xbox Store: What we know

The highly anticipated game of the year, The Red Door, just appeared on the Microsoft Store. That was a joke... or was it? As it turns out, The Red Door might actually be the Call of Duty 2020 game everyone as been waiting for.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War might very well be listed here as The Red Door, which is coincidentally a shooting game. The game is 81.65GB and runs on Xbox One. It also features multiplayer and is rated M for Mature due to its intense violence, blood and language.

Is The Red Door actually Call of Duty 2020?

The description of the game reads: "There is more than one truth. If you go looking for answers, be ready to question everything and accept that nothing will ever be the same. The Red Door awaits, do you dare step through it?"

What makes us think this is Call of Duty 2020 is that a listing for The Red Door also showed up on the PlayStation Network a few weeks ago with a content ID that read: "COD2020INTALPHA1". If that doesn't scream "Hey, this is actually Call of Duty 2020," then I have no clue what does.

It also helps that The Red Door is apparently owned by Activision‬, further reinforcing the idea that this is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Hopefully, Call of Duty 2020 is as spooky as the description that The Red Door offered us.

Stay tuned for more information concerning Call of Duty 2020, or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Maybe it'll actually be called Call of Duty: The Red Door. That'll be trippy.