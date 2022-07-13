BestBuy swoops in with a hot $100 price cut on this GoPro Hero 10 Action Camera

BestBuy joins in on the Prime Day deals with this $100 price cut on the GoPro Hero 10 Black Action Camera! The rugged, waterproof action cam features a 23MP camera that captures colorful and crisp 5.3K videos.

The front of the Hero 10 has a selfie display so you can see yourself and adjust your shots as you go. You can use the GoPro Hero 10 as an action cam, but this sturdy little titan can be used as a webcam, too. You can get all this for just $399 right now at BestBuy (opens in new tab) and save a clean $100.

The GoPro Hero 10 comes with a 23MP sensor that lets you take great photos as well as 5.3K video. Thanks to its front-facing display, you get an excellent view of all those selfies you're bound to take. The Hero 10 is also capable of 240 fps super slow-mo so you can shoot some silky smooth special effects content.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black action camera is a great, rugged action camera with a few mighty tricks up its waterproof sleeves. You get a 23MP CMOS sensor that shoots crisp, colorful photos and videos, and you can film excellent slow-motion videos that will envy your friends and fellow content creators.

I have owned a pair of older GoPro Hero cameras and have used them to shoot selfie photos and videos for years. With the help of GoPro's excellent apps, I have shot slow-mo, timelapse, and intense action scenes without worrying about whether the cameras are tough enough to survive. The Hero 10 shoots in H.264, MP4, RAW file formats, and has 2x digital zoom capabilities.

