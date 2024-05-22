Panasonic Launches Lumix S9 a small full frame camera for creators

Panasonic announced the LUMIX S9, today — the smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera in its S-Series lineup. This camera is designed to be a stylish and portable companion, letting you capture stunning content and share it with the world in a snap.

This compact full-frame mirrorless camera can capture your creations in stunning detail with natural colors, and it pairs perfectly with the new LUMIX Lab app. With the app, you can create eye-catching photos and videos on the S9, then transfer them to your smartphone for instant social media sharing – no computer editing needed. Let’s take a peek at the Panasonic Lumnix S9.

Panasonic LUMIX S9's key specs Compact and lightweight design for maximum portability

Powerful 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor for stunning image quality

Improved autofocus for sharp and precise subject tracking

Industry-leading 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 image stabilization for shake-free videos

New MP4 Lite recording format optimized for smartphones

Free-angle rear touchscreen for flexible shooting

LUMIX Lab app for seamless connection, high-speed image transfer, and LUT creation

REAL-TIME LUT for a wide range of creative color options

Big power, small package

(Image credit: Future)

The LUMIX S9 packs a punch despite its compact size. It boasts a powerful 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor (the same as the LUMIX S5II) and a cutting-edge engine that delivers crisp visuals with natural colors. Whether shooting in bright sunshine or low light, the S9 produces impressive results, including beautiful bokeh effects for that cinematic touch.

Focus on what matters

(Image credit: Future)

Say goodbye to blurry shots! The improved real-time recognition autofocus with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto-Focus) ensures your subject stays in sharp focus, even when they're on the move. Plus, the 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 image stabilization keeps your videos smooth and steady when you're shooting handheld.

Express yourself in color

(Image credit: Future)

The LUMIX S9 is all about creative freedom. With the popular REAL TIME LUT function, you can choose from a variety of built-in color styles or even create your own using the new LUMIX Lab app on your smartphone. No more spending hours editing on a computer – the S9 lets you create unique and ready-to-share content right away.

Made for mobile

The LUMIX S9 is designed with smartphone users in mind. The new MP4 Lite recording format lets you capture high-quality video in a format that's perfect for smartphones. Plus, the LUMIX Lab app allows you to resize videos and edit them for social media sharing, easily.

(Image credit: Future)

Final thoughts

I am super excited about the Lumix S9 full frame camera as it is a great option for a run-and-gun camera that’s easy to carry and use. The LUMIX S9 will be unveiled at VidCon Anaheim from June 26-29, 2024, and will be available for purchase later that month for $1,499.99. Get ready to create amazing content and share your vision with the world!