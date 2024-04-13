Blackmagic Design launches the camera we've been waiting for: The PYXIS 6K

Blackmagic finally answered the prayers of filmmakers everywhere with the Blackmagic PYXIS 6K. This next-generation digital film camera ditches the traditional form factor for a versatile box design, giving you the ultimate control to build your perfect camera rig.

Under the hood, the PYXIS 6K packs a punch. It features a massive 6K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range, capturing stunning visuals with rich detail and smooth shadows. Dual CFexpress media recorders ensure you have plenty of space to store your footage.

But the real beauty of the PYXIS 6K lies in its customizability. With three different lens mount options (L-Mount, PL, or Locking EF), you can choose the setup that best suits your existing gear. This camera is built to adapt to your needs, not the other way around.

Blackmagic PYXIS 6K starts at a very reasonable $2,995 and will be available in June from authorized resellers worldwide. I'll be getting some hands-on time with it at the Blackmagic booth at NAB 2024, so stay tuned for a closer look.

Here’s what we know about the Blackmagic PYXIS 6K

Blackmagic PYXIS 6K specs Price: Available in June for $2,995 36 x 24mm full frame 6K 6048 x 4032 sensor. Open gate 3:2, full height 6:5 anamorphic, and Super 35 for creating cinematic content. Records full resolution up to 36 fps or 120 fps windowed. Built-in 4″ HDR 1500 nit LCD screen. Records Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxies. Extremely fast dual CFexpress card recording. Ethernet or mobile data for mobile remote streaming. Optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF. Features 12G-SDI for monitoring with status overlay. Professional mini XLR input with 48-volt phantom power. High-capacity BP-U series batteries.

Customizable to fit your content creation needs

Blackmagic Design's new Blackmagic PYXIS 6K camera is built to be customized and versatile for filmmakers. The compact, lightweight body is constructed from strong, machined aluminum, making it easy to mount on various camera rigs like cranes, gimbals, or drones. Multiple mounting points and accessory side plates allow for further customization, letting you build the perfect camera setup for any production with handles, microphones, or even SSDs.

The PYXIS 6K boasts a massive full-frame sensor with a native resolution of 6048 x 4032. This sensor, nearly three times larger than Super 35, allows for shallow depth of field and the use of anamorphic lenses uncropped for a true cinematic look. With 13 stops of dynamic range and dual native ISO up to 25,600, the PYXIS captures stunning low-noise images in all lighting conditions, from bright sunlight to almost no light.

The full sensor area provides a unique open gate 3:2 image, offering flexibility for reframing shots in post-production. Additionally, the large sensor allows for true 6:5 anamorphic work without cropping, resulting in detailed and high-resolution widescreen cinematic images.

Three models are available, each compatible with a wide range of cinema and photographic lenses: L-Mount, EF, or PL. The L-Mount model works with the latest full-frame lenses from Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma, while also accommodating lens adapters for a vast selection of new and vintage glass. The EF model lets you utilize high-quality photographic lenses you might already own from DSLRs or even Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras. Finally, the PL model allows for professional cinema lenses from Zeiss, ARRI, Cooke, and more to be used without an adapter.

The PYXIS 6K can shoot in all standard resolutions and frame rates, from HD up to DCI 4K and even 6K. It also captures stills at a resolution of 24.6 megapixels. Frame rate options include 36 fps at 6048 x 4032 3:2 open gate, 60 fps at 6048 x 2520 2.4:1, and 60 fps at 4096 x 2160 4K DCI. For even higher frame rates, the sensor can be windowed to shoot up to 100 fps at 2112 x 1184 Super 16.

Built-in display and more

The built-in 4-inch high-resolution HDR touchscreen display goes beyond a simple status display. It's perfect for monitoring and reviewing shots on set, eliminating the need for a bulky external monitor. Plus, a logical control layout with physical buttons and customizable function keys keeps important functions like ISO, WB, and shutter at your fingertips.

Blackmagic PYXIS 6K offers various recording options. It records in Blackmagic RAW to preserve detail, exposure, and color during post-production. Additionally, it records HD H.264 proxies in real-time for easy media sharing. The camera features dual CFexpress card recorders and a USB-C expansion port for recording directly to external flash media disks or an SSD. With dual CFexpress slots, you can hot-swap full cards to keep recording uninterrupted.

The PYXIS 6K also supports creating a small H.264 proxy file alongside the camera's original media during recording. This allows for uploading the small proxy file to Blackmagic Cloud in seconds, making your media available back at the studio in real-time. This revolutionary ability to transfer media directly into the DaVinci Resolve media bin as editors work allows any editor, anywhere in the world, to access the shots.

Starting at $2,995, the Blackmagic PYXIS 6K is a compelling option for filmmakers and content creators that are ready to level up. It's a great option for anyone seeking a powerful and customizable camera solution.

Final Thoughts

I will be getting my giant content creator hands on the PYXIS while at NAB 2024 and sharing my hands-on experience with you all. I wonder if they’ll let me around with one, I can dream. All jokes aside, the PYXIS answers the prayers of many creators who have desired a box camera from Blackmagic since the launch of the first pocket cinema 4K .

How the wizards at Blackmagic continue to deliver amazing cinema cameras with potent specs and capabilities for less than an Apple Vision Pro always amazes me. There’s more to come from NAB 2024, Blackmagic and myself.