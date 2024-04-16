This 8K 360 pocket camera looks like a solo content creator's dream

Insta360 just recently announced its new flagship camera, the X4, and it's loaded with features for both action enthusiasts and casual creators. The mentality behind this camera is “Shoot First”, and “Point Later”, which we all love and wish was easy to do. Insta360 uncomplicates it by capturing stunning 360° video in 8K, 5.7K60fps, or 4K100fps. This means you can frame the perfect shot later because, with 360° video, you can choose any angle after filming.

The X4 is ready for double duty and isn't just a 360° camera. It can also be used as a traditional action camera with Single-Lens Mode, now upgraded to capture smooth, ultra-wide 4K60fps footage. Let’s take a quick look at the Insta360 X4 8K pocket action cam.

AI Makes it Easy

A powerful 5nm AI chip and a host of AI-powered shooting and editing features make capturing and sharing unique content a breeze. New, removable lens guards provide extra protection for your investment.

Yes, AI is in everything from laptops to cameras but in each case, it's either improving the quality of what you are capturing or saving you time, which is a good thing. The AI technology that goes into the Insta360 X4 allows you to shoot awesome stabilized 8K videos on the go without carrying a huge rig or being a professional videographer.

Key Features and specs 8K 30fps 360° video 5.7K60fps and 4K100fps shooting modes Single-Lens Mode with 4K60fps and 170° ultra wide view Invisible Selfie Stick effect for drone-like third-person views 72MP 360° photos with built-in AI denoising FlowState Stabilization & 360° Horizon Lock for smooth, level shots 135-minute battery life (67% longer than X3) Waterproof to 33ft (10m) Cold-Weather Resistant to -4ºF (-20ºC) 2.5" Corning® Gorilla Glass® Touchscreen Gesture Control and Voice Control 2.0 Timed Capture for hands-free shooting Upgraded creative shooting modes: Bullet Time, 8K TimeShift, 11K Timelapse, Motion ND effect AI-powered editing in the Insta360 app with Quick Edit, AI Edit, and Shot Lab features Free Insta360 Studio desktop editing software New Insta360 Reframe plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro

Availability

The Insta360 X4 is available for order starting April 16th, 2024 for US$499.99 from the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and select retailers. I'll have my hands-on impressions of the Insta360 X4 soon as our coverage of NAB 2024 continues.