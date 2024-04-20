NAB 2024: A celebration of brilliance and innovation

For those not in the know, the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show is an annual showcase of the tech that elevates creators across the entire content spectrum. Having just returned from NAB 2024, I can attest to what a whirlwind of inspiration and cutting-edge technology this year’s show was.

During my time on the show floor, I was surrounded by brilliant minds pushing the boundaries of content creation–from Hollywood studios to passionate home creators dreaming of becoming the next industry giants. It was as if witnessing the future of filmmaking.

Blackmagic Design stole the show with its jaw-dropping cameras: the URSA Cine 12K and PYXIS 6K. Amaran, the new lighting powerhouse for creators, unveiled its user-friendly lighting solutions. And, Maxon showcased stunning new tools for 3D VFX artists as a testament to its dedication to empowering creators.

Blackmagic Design dominated NAB 2024 with its overflowing booth and incredible new camera lineup. Attendees were blown away by both the affordable PYXIS 6K cinema box camera and the future-proof URSA Cine 12K–perfect for creating cinematic masterpieces. But Blackmagic's innovation didn't stop there.

DaVinci Resolve 19, Blackmagic Design’s professional-grade video production software, boasted a massive update, packed with features that will have creators jumping for joy. Powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine, the update includes groundbreaking AI tools like the IntelliTrack AI point tracker for flawless stabilization and object tracking. Colorists will love the new ColorSlice grading palette for precise six-vector corrections, while the Film Look Creator helps achieve that coveted cinematic look.

Editors can now leverage the power of AI for multi-source editing and even edit based on source clip transcriptions. Audio also gets a major upgrade, with Fairlight's IntelliTrack for AI-powered audio panning and a suite of new FX for remixing music, separating dialogue, and even auto-leveling background tracks.

VFX artists are in for a treat too, with a multi-poly rotoscoping tool, expanded USD tools, and a treasure trove of other editing and effects goodies. DaVinci Resolve 19 is a game-changer, and it's clear Blackmagic Design is staying put at the forefront of content creation.

NAD 2024: DJI delivers on drones

DJI absolutely crushed it on the show floor this year. I spent far too much time at DJI’s booth ogling all the incredible new creator tools it unveiled. From the mind-blowing Avata 2 FPV drone to the rock-solid RS 4 gimbal, everything they showed off screams next-level content creation.

Speaking of next-level, remember the DJI Mic 2 I just reviewed? They had that on display too, alongside the awesome Osmo Pocket 3 that shoots a buttery smooth 4K at 120 fps. But that was just the tip of the iceberg! They also had a sweet FPV flying experience where attendees could try the Avata 2 with the DJI Goggles 3. Talk about immersive!

DJI's booth was a creator's dream come true. They have a tool for everyone, from filmmakers to vloggers to adrenaline junkies. If you're looking to up your content game, DJI is definitely the place to look.

NAB 2024: Insta360 turns heads and perspectives

I swung by the Insta360 booth at NAB 2024 and got to play around with its brand-new flagship camera, the X4. Let me tell you, this thing could be big. It shoots incredible 8K 360° videos, which allows you to pick any angle you want after filming. It's like having a time machine for your shots–letting you point the camera wherever you want, whenever you want, after the fact. Even after you reframe everything, the footage stays crisp and clear thanks to the super high resolution.

The X4 is packed with other awesome features too. It shoots in a variety of resolutions and frame rates, including 5.7K 60fps for smooth slow motion and 4K 100fps for crazy cinematic slow-mo. Plus, it has a horizon lock to keep your videos level no matter what you're doing and an "invisible selfie stick" effect that makes it look like you're filming with a drone.

But that's not all! The X4 also doubles as a regular action camera with super smooth 4K recording and a super wide 170° field of view. It's built tough too, with removable lens guards for extra protection, a crazy long 135-minute battery life, and it's waterproof down to 33ft (or 164ft with a dive case).

Plus, it has voice and gesture controls for hands-free shooting and super easy AI-powered editing to help you create stunning videos. All that for just $499.99? If you're looking for a powerful and versatile 360° camera, the Insta360 X4 is a good option to look at.

NAB 2024: Amaran offers lighting solutions made for creators

Previously under Aputure, Amaran has officially launched as an independent brand dedicated to supporting all levels of content creation. Led by VP of Marketing Aaron Tsai, Amaran prioritizes user-friendliness and mobile-friendly solutions, seamlessly integrating with Aputure's established quality.

I had a fascinating conversation with Aaron Tsai, VP of Marketing at Amaran, about Amaran’s recent launch as an independent brand. Its focus on user-friendliness and mobile-friendly solutions, seamlessly integrating with Aputure's established quality is exactly what today's creators need. Amaran is a brand built by creators, for creators, and a commitment to this philosophy is evident throughout its catalog.

NAB 2024: Aputure pushes the lighting envelope

Aputure didn't hold back either, introducing three new products: the Aputure INFINIMAT line, Sidus One, and Sidus Link Pro. INFINIMATs offers a weatherproof, full-color flexible light mat, fulfilling a long-awaited industry need. Sidus Link Pro and Sidus One give Aputure users control over any fixture, Bluetooth or CRMX, through a single app.

NAB 2024: Maxon One gets a supercharged upgrade

Maxon One users can rejoice! The spring release of Maxon One is packed with powerful upgrades for motion designers, broadcasters, VFX artists, and more. Cinema 4D boasts intuitive particle simulations, while Redshift offers the ability to render non-photorealistic (NPR) styles. Red Giant gets a boost too, with Red Giant Geo, a tool for texturing, lighting, and cloning 3D objects in After Effects.

I was fortunate enough to snag some minutes with Maxon's CEO, David McGavran. A true industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, David's demeanor is as laid-back as his T-shirt and jeans. Despite his impressive background–which includes serving as Director of Engineering at Adobe Systems and working with some of the most prominent production houses–he's one of the coolest people you'll ever meet.

He not only possesses a deep understanding of how AI can enhance production capabilities and a strong ethical compass regarding its application. Our conversation centered around the exciting new features in Maxon One and the company's commitment to empowering creators of all levels.

NAB 2024: Strada’s AI revolutionizes content creation

I watched Strada CEO and founder of Strada, Michael Cioni, demonstrate the software’s revolutionary toolset. I found myself mesmerized by its abilities. from pulling all the footage together and lining it up perfectly from multiple camera sources to doing the same with audio and creating subtitles that can all be quickly referenced and searched through in real-time at blazing speeds. If you need to know anything about Michael, it's that he knows his stuff. He's brilliant and charming, offering an answer to any question and ensuring it’s a good one.

Having spent endless hours sitting in editing bays, I can’t stress enough the potential Strada shows for cutting that time in half. Time savings like this are crucial for production teams, especially while adhering to the pressure cooker schedules the industry is known for.

As an individual content creator, imagine being given back half of your time to focus on new projects or spend more time with clients or loved ones. That is what Strada does. It leverages AI to give time back to creators regardless of skill level. I can't wait to test Strada out on my weekly productions as it will help free up my time for things like saying no to my kids for my own entertainment (just kidding... mostly).

NAB 2024: OpenDrives takes home the gold

OpenDrives, a leader in software-defined media workflow solutions, received some well-deserved recognition this year. Its newly unveiled Atlas software-defined storage platform and business model won the NAB 2024 Show Award for Product of the Year in the Connect Category - Cloud Computing and Storage. Atlas offers a revolutionary composable storage model, priced based on capabilities rather than capacity, giving creators advanced options.

I had the chance to chat with both Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, Sean Lee, and Principal Software Engineer, Heather Lapointe, about OpenDrives' dedication to building genuine relationships with its clients so that they can provide creative solutions. Their focus on understanding client needs and workflows was a refreshing approach in the industry.

A Time for Inspiration and Connection

NAB 2024 wasn't just about the shiny new tech (although there was plenty of that). It was about the people. Passionate creators and companies, all buzzing with ideas about the future of

storytelling. The energy was electric and I left feeling seriously inspired about what's coming down the content creation pipeline.

Seeing how everyday tech translates into the media we consume daily was mind-blowing. Those powerful laptops we review? They're the workhorses behind massive data sets, epic movie scenes, and everything in between. It made me feel like a tiny but important cog in the machine.

As a reviewer who connects with manufacturers and helps readers find the perfect laptop, hearing from creators–pros and hobbyists alike–is the ultimate validation. "Hey, your review helped me choose my laptop!" That kind of feedback makes all the work we do feel extra valuable.