The best Surface Pro 7 deals in September

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+ tablet PCs are more affordable iPad Pro alternatives. With the optional Surface Type Cover keyboard, either one holds its own against today's best laptops.

As the release date of the new Surface Pro 8 grows near, we expect to see significant markdowns to its predecessor. So if you just so happen to be in the market for a new tablet, the Surface Pro 7 is worth considering.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Best Surface Pro 7+ deals The Surface Pro 7 for business users Storage: 128GB/256GB/1TB | Weight: 1.8 pounds | Screen Size: 12.3-inches | Resolution: 2736 x 1824-pixels | CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i3- Core i7 | Front Camera: 5MP | Rear Camera: 8MP | Battery Life: 8:49 hours Check Amazon Bright, color rich display Faster CPU and graphics Swappable SSD Accessories sold separately

Starting from $912, the Surface Pro 7+ is specifically engineered for business professionals. The base model packs a 12.3 inches, 2736 x 1824-pixel display, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.

As we note in our Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ review, it delivers faster CPU and GPU performance than the original Surface Pro 7. It also has a swappable SSD and fanless chassis, which you don't often see on a tablet.

For one-step, secure login, above the display is an IR webcam for facial recognition login via Windows Hello fingerprint sensor. And while there's no fingerprint reader on the Surface Pro 7+ itself, the optional Surface Pro Type Cover (sold separately) has one built-in.

With a weight of 1.8 pounds with an 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3-inch chassis, the Surface Pro 7+ is nearly identical to its predecessor (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches). It's on par with the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches) and Surface Pro X (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches).

As for its port layout, the Surface Pro 7+ packs a USB Type-C port, USB 3.0 Type-A port, Surface Connect port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an SD card slot. There's also a built-in SIM card slot on board for optional LTE connectivity.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Despite its age, the 2019 Surface Pro 7 is still among the best 2-in-1 devices to buy. The $749 base model Surface Pro 7 in this deal packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense touch display, 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we found its premium design and bright, vivid display impressive. We also liked its fast performance and gave the Surface Pro 7 a rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

In real-world tests, we enjoyed watching videos on the Surface Pro 7's high-resolution touch display. The panel was remarkably bright, detailed and fairly vivid. During a high-speed crash scene, the pixel density of the panel was so precise that we could clearly see pieces of debris and chunks of soil shooting into the air.

Port-wise, the Surface Pro 7 is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port, Surface Connect charging port and headphone jack. There's also a microSD slot on board for transferring and storing important files.

So if you prioritize flexibility and portability, you can go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7.