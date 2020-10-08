Best Prime Day monitor deals to watch out for

Prime Day monitor deals will be in full swing during Amazon's annual shopping bonanza next week.

Outside of Black Friday, Prime Day is your ticket to scoring a monitor on the cheap. Amazon's big sale starts Tuesday, October 13 at midnight PT/3:00 am ET and ends October 14 at midnight/3:00 am ET. Prime Day deals are exclusively for Prime members. However, if you're not a Prime member, Amazon offers a free 30-day Prime membership trial as an incentive to join. You can cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged $119 for a year of Prime.

During Prime Day, we expect to see discounts on the best monitors from just about every manufacturer. Prime Day monitor deals will markdown a range of displays from brands like Acer, Asus, BenQ, Dell, HP, LG, Samsung and more. We should see discounts from $50 to $200 or more off standard and gaming-specific monitors.

Amazon isn't the only retailer expected to offer Prime Day monitor deals next week. Best Buy, Target and Walmart announced sitewide sales that will run alongside Amazon's event. These stores will likely offer similar pricing on select monitors as well. We'll be rounding up the very best monitor deals from various retailers right here to ensure you get the best price.

As a reminder, Prime Day takes place on October 13 and 14 and we expect tons of deals on the industry’s best monitors. Be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals hub for this year’s exclusive discounts.

If you can't afford to wait, here are the best pre-Prime Day monitor deals you can get right now.

Computer monitor buying guide 2020

Go for the largest display that fits your workspace and budget

Buy a 2K or 4K monitor if you can afford to splurge.

Widescreen multimedia monitors are great for immersive PC gaming and maximum productivity.

60Hz and up is a good refresh rate, however, competitive gamers will benefit from 144Hz and up.

Most monitors have a response time of 5ms. Gamers will want to get the lowest response time with 1ms being ideal.

Best pre-Prime Day monitor deals

LG 34-inch 1080p Ultrawide Monitor: was $399 now $346 @ Amazon

LG's 34WN650-W 21:9 UltraWide (2560x1080) monitor is great for everything from productivity to gaming. Enjoy an immersive experience whether you're working on data sheets and slides, attending class online, streaming a movie or battling the opposition in your favorite PC game. View Deal

Acer Nitro 27" 1440p 144z Gaming Monitor: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon

This 27-inch (2560 x 1440) IPS monitor from Acer features AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Asus VE248H 24-inch 1080p Monitor: was $219 now $116 @ Amazon

One of the best pre-Prime Day monitor deals takes $103 off the Asus VE248H 24-inch monitor. With a 1920 x 1080p resolution, it's optimized for the finest image and color quality. It includes a sturdy stand and slim, stylish profile that won't hog up your workspace. View Deal

BenQ Zowie 24" 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor: was $289 now $199 @ Amazon

The BenQ Zowie 24-inch (1920x1080) gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms response time. Now $90 off, it's just $13 shy of its all-time low price. View Deal

Samsung 32" 1440p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The Samsung C32HG70 32-inch (2560 x 1440) curved gaming monitor ensures an immersive gaming experience. It features a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and FreeSync technology.