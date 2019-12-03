Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals of 2019

With Cyber Monday upon us, now is a great time to look for a laptop that has what it takes to smoothly run your favorite games. We're seeing massive Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals from brands like Asus, MSI, Alienware and Razer this Cyber Monday and the deals are just rolling in.

We're keeping track of the latest Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, Dell, Best Buy, Microsoft and Walmart, and are adding the steepest discounts to the list below.

Before you add anything to your cart, make sure you know which ingredients make for a good gaming laptop. As a quick refresher, the most powerful gaming laptops pack either an Intel Core i7 or Core i9 CPU and a 20-series Nvidia RTX discrete graphics card. For faster refresh rates and better battery life, we generally recommend going with a 1080p display. Also, if you like a good light show, make sure the gaming laptop you buy has an RGB-backlit keyboard.

Keeping that in mind, here are the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals.

Top 5 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals available now

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 2070): was $2,599 now $2,247

If you want a premium laptop on top of a powerful gaming rig, then the Blade 15 is the laptop to buy. In our Razer Blade 15 review, we praised the laptop for its strong performance and long battery life.View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17: was $2,799 now $2,299

Calling all creative professionals (and gamers)! The Razer Blade Pro 17 is on sale at Amazon for $2,299. That's $500 off. The notebook is jam-packed with high-end specs including a Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU.

View Deal

MSI P65 Creator: was $1,899 now $1,499

The MSI P65 Creator nets you a Core i7-9750H, RTX 2060, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Top that off with a 4K display, and this machine is perfect for any gamer or content creator at the relatively low price of $1,499.View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,299 now $1,799

This is still a pricey laptop, but at $1,799, it's actually an awesome deal. Here's why: The GS75 Stealth packs a Core i7 CPU, a 1TB SSD and a RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU in a slim chassis. We're sold. View Deal

Acer Nitro 7 (GTX 1650): was $1,099 now $699

This budget gaming laptop is now cheaper than ever. With a GTX 1650 graphics card, the Nitro 7 can play most AAA games at lower settings. It also has a powerful Core i7 CPU. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 (GTX 1050): was $729 now $549

If you don't need to slay orcs or drift corners at Ultra graphics settings, then the Nitro 5 is a great option. This mega-popular gaming laptop has a GTX 1050 GPU and a Core i5 CPU. View Deal

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,529 now $949 @ Dell

The Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop comes packed with a Core i7-9750H, a GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. Those are some meaty components all for just under $1,000. You also get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. This deal goes live at Dec 2 at 9:00 AM EST.View Deal

Asus TUF FX505DT gaming laptop: was $699 now $599 @Amazon

The Asus TUF FX505DT gaming laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 R5-3550H, a GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD all for just $599, which is great on its own, but adding that 120Hz is the sweet cherry on top.View Deal

Alienware m17 R2: was $1,949 now $1,699

In our Alienware m17 R2 review, we complimented the m17 for its lightweight design, powerful performance, above-average battery life and comfortable keyboard. This model comes with a Core i7-9750H, RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which are great specs for just $1,699.View Deal

Alienware Area-51m: was $3,099 now $2,699

There are a number of configurations on sale for the Area-51m, but the stand out one is the $2,699 model, which comes with a desktop-level Core i7 CPU and an RTX 2070 GPU. It also comes with a smooth 17.3-inch, 1080p, 144Hz panel.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $2,399, now $1,999

The Gigabyte Aero 15 is stacked! Equipped with an 8th Gen Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 and 1TB of storage. And it's slim and light enough to be easily stored in a large purse or medium-sized backpack. It's ideal for work, play and everything in between. View Deal

HP Omen 15 (GTX 1650): was $999 now $699

If you want to save some money and don't need to play at Ultra graphics levels, then the Omen 15t is an excellent choice. In our 2018 Omen 15 review, we gave last year's model a 4-star rating.

View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,299, now $1,799

In our MSI GS75 Stealth review, we complimented its slim, sexy design, viciously vivid display and great audio. This model comes with an Core i7-9750H CPU, an RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

MSI GS65 Stealth: was $1,699 now $1,299

If you don't need as much power as what the GS75 provides, consider getting the GS65 Stealth. Now $400 off, this slim laptop packs a Core i7 CPU and GTX 1660Ti graphics. View Deal

MSI GL75 (GTX 1660 Ti): was $1,299 now $989 (after rebate)

A Newegg deal, this MSI Gl75 is $310 off when you include a $100 rebate card. The extra savings will be mailed to you after purchase.

View Deal

MSI GL65 (GTX 1650): was $899 now $649

The MSI GL65 comes with an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. We haven't reviewed the MSI GL65, but we know it does come with the MSI Dragon Center, which is one of the best gaming software around. And for $699, those specs are worth it.View Deal

Acer Nitro 7 (GTX 1650): was $1,199 now $825

The Nitro 7 has a large, 15.6-inch display, a powerful Core i7 CPU and a 512GB SSD for just $899. Gamers will rely on a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, a mid-tier card for casual gaming. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming Laptop: was $1,359 now $824

The Asus TUF Gaming Laptop is almost half off right now on Amazon. The notebook has an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H CPU with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and a 512GB SSD. It's more than capable of delivering great frame rates when gaming. View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GM: was $1,899 now $1,199

Talk about a discount. Microsoft is selling this sleek gaming laptop for a whopping $700 off. This deal gets you a GTX 1060 Ti GPU and a Core i7 CPU. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar II: was $1,999 now $1,399

The Asus ROG Strix Scar II might have an 8th Gen Core i7 processor, but it also has a Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU, which is plenty powerful. Throw in a gorgeous 1080p 144Hz display and an aggressive, yet relatively lightweight design and you've got a winner on the gaming and budget front. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M: was $2,199 now $1,749

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M is currently on sale for $1,749 on Amazon. This gaming laptop has a lot of win crammed into its 0.8-inch chassis including a 9th Gen i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU and a stunning 1080p 240Hz display. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y545: was $1,099 now $849

Looking for a gaming laptop that serves up plenty of power and can fit in at a LAN party or an office meeting? Look no further than the Lenovo Legion Y545 and its 9th Gen Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1650. It's a great choice for play and work.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y740 (RTX 2070): was $1,999 now $1,399

The 15-inch Legion Y740 is a great gaming laptop that offers strong performance and a smooth 144Hz display. We also like its comfy keyboard. Read our full Legion Y740 review. View Deal

Samsung Notebook Odyssey and HMD Odyssey+ Bundle: was $2,499 now $1,699

This gaming laptop packed with a Core i7-9750H, an RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD comes bundled with a free Samsung HMD Odyssey+, which is a VR headset that comes with two controllers.View Deal

Legion Bundle 15: was $1,979 now $1,419

This bundle is packed with a Legion Y740, which is outfitted with a Core i7-9750H, a GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. It also comes with a 15-inch laptop bag, a wired gaming mouse and a wired surround sound gaming headset. All that for just $1,419 is a great deal.View Deal