Best Buy Anniversary sale — best deals this weekend

Best Buy's Anniversary sale is in full swing right now with tempting summer deals. The sitewide savings event features epic discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more.

During the sale, save up to $300 on select Intel CPU-powered laptops (opens in new tab) like the fantastic HP Envy X360 2-in-1, Asus ZenBook 14, and Dell Inspiron 2-in-1. Prices start at $529. And if you want to spend the least amount on a budget laptop, you can get the Intel-based Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab) ($60 off). Yeah, you read that right.

The big box retailer offers deals on Amazon hardware that put the e-commerce giant to shame. Best Buy's Anniversary sale knocks 50% off select Amazon tablets (opens in new tab) and offers the Echo Show 5 (opens in new tab) smart display for just $85 ($50 off).

Those are just a few jaw-dropping deals from this weekend's Best Buy Anniversary sale. See more of our favorite picks below.

Best Buy's Anniversary sale ends Sunday, August 7.

Best Buy Anniversary sale deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3: $139 $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy. This laptop has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There's 64GB of eMMC storage on board, expandable via the laptop's built-in microSD slot. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook x360 14c: $699 $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the the HP Chromebook x360 14c. It has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 1.7-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 128GB SSD. This configuration is ideal for browsing, streaming, and videoconferencing. If you're looking for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop under $400, the HP Chromebook x360 14c ticks all the boxes.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is one of the best budget tablets out there. It features a 10.1-inch 1080p display and rate 12 hour battery life which makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming. It runs on a powerful octa-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM for snappy navigation and app launching.

(opens in new tab) Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: $379 now $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Editor's Choice Bose 700 wireless headphones. They offer detailed Bose sound, stellar noise-cancelling technology and 20 hours of battery life. For hands-free operation, they work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

(opens in new tab) WD Easystore 4TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: $149 $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The WD Easystore hard drive is Mac and PC compatible and features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for documents, images, music and more.

(opens in new tab) WWE 2K22 for PS4: $59 $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on WWE 2K22, a must buy for your collection. WWE 2K22 brings a host of new features and playable characters to the franchise. With a fully redesigned game engine, new controls, upgraded graphics, and new game modes, it's the best wrestling game we've seen yet. Best Buy also offers WWE 2K22 for PS5 (opens in new tab) for $45 ($25 off).