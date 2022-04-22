BenQ 32-inch curved gaming monitor gets massive $300 discount

BenQ's 32-inch curved gaming monitor (EX3203R) takes laptop gaming to a whole new level. And thanks to Adorama's gaming sale, you can experience optimal gaming enjoyment for half the price.

Adorama currently offers the BenQ EX3203R 32-inch 2K Curved Gaming Monitor for $299.99. That's a staggering $300 off its normal price of $599.99 and its lowest price ever. Hands down, this is one of the best gaming monitor deals we've seen outside of Black Friday and Prime Day.

BenQ EX3203R 32-inch 2K Curved Gaming Monitor: was $599 now $299 @ Adorama

BenQ manufactures many of the industry's top-rated PC monitors. The BenQ EX3203R features a 32-inch 2K 1440p LED panel, 1800R panoramic curvature, HDR, and USB Type-C connectivity. AMD FreeSync ensures a smooth gaming experience, without image tearing, broken frames, and choppiness.

Though we didn't get a chance to test this monitor, BenQ EX3203R reviews at Adorama average 5 out of 5-stars. Owners rave about the monitor's crisp, clear, colorful picture quality and excellent brightness.

By design, the BenQ EX3203R has barely-there bezels which make it perfect for multi-monitor setups. And what's more, BenQ's own Eye-Care technology helps minimize eye strain.

What makes the EX3203R gaming stand out from the pack is that it perfectly marries HDR brightness with BenQ adaptive image-balancing technology. This translates to crisp, clear images, even with darker scenes.

If you don't want to spend a small fortune on an incredible looking gaming monitor, the BenQ EX3203R is a solid buy.