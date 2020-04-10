Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and its amazing battery life are 'coming soon' to the U.S.

Best Buy is the first U.S. retailer to list the new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, still just coming soon and a single variant, but the official launch must be getting close.

This is one of the first laptops to blend the new AMD Ryzen 4000-series CPUs with Nvidia GPUs to great effect according to our reviewer and the variant that Best Buy has listed happens to be a perfect match for our $1,449.99 review unit (via Windows Central).

The variant that Best Buy has available, like our review unit, has an AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU with 6GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 1080p at 120Hz display.

Read our full review of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for a deep dive on all the features and our testing, but suffice to say given the 5 out of 5 stars it received, that our reviewer was thoroughly impressed.

The battery life is one of the biggest standouts with over 11 hours, an unheard-of performance on our battery life test for a gaming laptop where 4 hours and 26 minutes is the average result.

And while you would typically equate a higher battery life score with middling performance, that absolutely was not our finding with both benchmarks and our in-game tests all holding up well against the competition.

Asus will have an abundance of additional customization options available when the ROG Zephyrus G14 launches, including a higher resolution display and lower-end options for the processor and GPU, but when this model from Best Buy officially goes on sale it will be an excellent option for those looking to get the most out of this laptop.