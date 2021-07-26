Apple Watch Series 6 dips to $265 in Amazon exclusive

Although it's soon to be dethroned by the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches to buy. With Apple's next-gen flagship wearable on the horizon, the Apple Watch 6 is at its best price yet.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for $265. That's $69 off its $399 list price and one of the best Apple deals available right now. It's the Apple Watch Series 6's lowest price ever and one of the best Apple deals we've seen all season.

Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS): was $399 now $265 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $69 off the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S6 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring.

The Apple Watch 6 is the only Apple Watch with blood oxygen level measuring for fitness and general health tracking. It features a 40mm aluminum case, an always-on OLED touchscreen, a 64-bit dual-core S6 processor and a built-in GPS. Water-resistant up to 50 meters, the Apple Watch 6 is great for swimming workouts.

Although we didn't test it ourselves, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Apple Watch Series 6 and gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating. Its blood oxygen app, brighter always-on display and faster charging over the Apple Watch Series 5 make it the Editor's Choice smartwatch.

While it boasts the same 18-hour battery life as its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6 charges 30 minutes faster at 1.5 hours. Connectivity-wise, it's equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5GHz Wi-Fi and a U1 Ultra Wideband location chip.

If you want a solid all-around health and fitness smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6 is worth it. Especially when it's at its lowest price yet.

Amazon didn't attach an expiration date to this deal, so there's no telling how long this Apple Watch deal will last, so don't sleep!