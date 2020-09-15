Apple One offers Music, TV, Arcade and iCloud for just $15

Apple just unveiled a new service that combines Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and Apple iCloud all for just $15 per month.

However, that's just the individual bundle. There are Family bundles and even Premier bundles that'll get you Apple News and Apple Fitness+.

Here are how the plans are laid out:

Apple One bundle breakdowns

With the Apple One individual bundle, you get Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and 50GB of Apple iCloud all for $15 per month. If you want to share with up to six family members, you can pay $20 per month for the same services plus 200GB of iCloud storage.

However, the premium bundle adds Apple News and Apple Fitness+ onto that for $30 per month, which can also be shared with family members as well, as the bundles stack. Additionally, you get 2TB of iCloud storage.

Here's a brief description of all of the services you get as described by Apple Newsroom:

Apple Music , with over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world’s best music experts, the groundbreaking Apple Music radio, and innovative features like time-synced lyrics.

, with over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world’s best music experts, the groundbreaking Apple Music radio, and innovative features like time-synced lyrics. Apple TV+ , home to Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative and respected creators. Apple TV+ has already earned over 100 awards recognitions, including 18 Emmy nominations, for its originals — more than any other streaming service in its first 10 months.

, home to Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative and respected creators. Apple TV+ has already earned over 100 awards recognitions, including 18 Emmy nominations, for its originals — more than any other streaming service in its first 10 months. Apple Arcade , which gives players unlimited access to more than 100 incredibly fun games across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV, all with no ads or in-app purchases.

, which gives players unlimited access to more than 100 incredibly fun games across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV, all with no ads or in-app purchases. Apple News+ , which provides premium access to leading newspapers and hundreds of magazines.

, which provides premium access to leading newspapers and hundreds of magazines. Apple Fitness+ , the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch, arriving later this year. Apple Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience. Everyone from beginners to committed exercisers can access studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers and underscored by motivating music from renowned artists.

, the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch, arriving later this year. Apple Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience. Everyone from beginners to committed exercisers can access studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers and underscored by motivating music from renowned artists. iCloud, which keeps customers’ photos, videos, files, and more safely stored and available across their devices.

Stay tuned for more Apple news as the event goes on.