AirPods Studio could still arrive for the holiday season

With Apple's recent release of four new iPhone 12's, two new Apple Watches, iPads, and a new Home Pod Mini, many have been left wondering what happened to the long-rumored AirPods Studio headphones.

Although no announcement has been made in regards to the highly anticipated headphones, there are signs that they're forthcoming. The biggest giveaway is that all competing headphones have been removed from Apple stores.

Although Apple has owned Beats a since 2018, there have been rumors swirling that the company would bring an proprietary pair of over-the-ear headphones to the market to compete directly against Bose.

When you take into consideration the hugely successful and popular AirPods, bringing an Apple-branded pair of over-the-ear cans to the market is a no brainer for Apple.

Further driving rumors of the impending November release, an icon was spotted in the iOS 14 code which set the web ablaze with rumors over the appearance of the glyph.

As with previous products that had yet to be released, new icons tend to show up in iOS first, as possibly a tease to users about what's to come.

Bloomberg reported this past April about different design elements Apple was considering for the AirPod Studio Headphones such as interchangeable ear cups and different metal finishes, to make them more customizable.

The rumors about the AirPods Studio are very exciting as to what will actually be inside them. According to a 9to5Mac report, they may have a sensor to detect whether the headphones are on your head or resting on your neck, which would allow them to play or pause music. Also, it's assumed they will also have the adaptive equalizer that current AirPods have as well as serious noise-canceling capabilities so they can compete with the likes of Sony and Bose.

Rumored to be in the $349.99 price range, Apple would be aiming their bullseye directly at the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Bose 700. Let the games begin.