Act fast! The Surface Laptop 3 just hit its lowest price yet

Update Jan. 1 at 6:26 p.m. ET: Walmart also has the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 with Ryzen 5 CPU on sale for $1,199 ($300 off).

For a limited time, you can snag the popular Surface Laptop 3 for an all-time low price.

Currently, you can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $1,299 from Walmart. Traditionally priced at $1,599, that's $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

The Surface Laptop 3 on sale packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touchscreen, a 1.3 GHz 10th gen Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

It's one of the best laptop deals available now.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Walmart

We reviewed the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 for Business which packs the same 10th gen Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD hardware as this laptop on sale. We found its slim, lightweight chassis, attractive metal design, and fast performance impressive.

Though its port selection could be broader, we rated the Surface Laptop 3 for business 4.5 out of 5 stars for its fast performance and long battery life. The Surface Laptop 3 is a great choice for business professionals and students who want to maximize productivity on the go with an ultra-portable laptop.

If you're laptop shopping on a smaller budget, Walmart also offers the 13.5-inch Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD config Surface Laptop 3 for $1,099 ($200 off). Perfer a larger display? The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 with Ryzen 5 CPU is also on sale for $1,199 ($300 off).