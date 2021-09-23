How to make app icons bigger on your iPad

With the latest iPadOS, Apple brings a number of customization options so you can personalize your Home Screen with unique widgets and app placement. But one of the most frequently asked questions is "how to enlarge icons on my iPad?"



Fortunately, it only requires a simple trip to settings. Not only does it make finding apps on your iPad's Home Screen easier, but using larger app icons can better suit your iPad's display; especially when compared to a significantly smaller iPhone display.

How to enlarge app icons on iPad

When making apps bigger on iPad, you will still see the same number of apps being displayed on one Home Screen page. This means you won't have to reorganize all your apps or widgets. Read on to find out how to enlarge icons on your iPad.

(Image credit: Future)

On your iPad, open the Settings app.

Scroll down to "Home Screen & Dock" and tap on it.

(Image credit: Future)

Switch on "Use Large App Icons."

When you head back to the Home Screen, the app icons will appear larger.

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of apps, you can completely change app icons on your iPhone and iPad that allows users to find an image or take a picture that can replace the default icon image on any app. For plenty more ways to customize your iPhone or iPad, check out these 5 apps and tips to customize your iOS device.