How to buy EverGrow — the crypto that yields passive rewards

Note: This is not financial advice. This how-to article is for educational purposes only. Please note that cryptocurrency is a highly volatile asset class; only invest what you can afford to lose.

“How to buy EverGrow” is a query that is exploding on Google search. Why? Because Ever Grow isn't your average token. According to EverGrow's white paper, EverGrow holders can earn passive rewards in the form of Binance USD (BUSD). BUSD is a stablecoin, which is a cryptocurrency that matches the value of the US dollar. In other words, 10 BUSD begets $10 USD, 50 BUSD can be swapped for $50, and so forth.

As such, daredevil investors are scrambling to get their hands on EverGrow to take advantage of its passive rewards perk. The EverGrow team is also planning on releasing an NFT marketplace to sell digital assets backed by blockchain technology. If you're interested in the EverGrow token, peruse its white paper from start to finish before purchasing. Keep in mind that despite its rewards, EverGrow's token value is subject to the whims of market volatility.

How to buy EverGrow

Before purchasing EverGrow, you need to have the Trust Wallet app and you must acquire a token called Binance Coin (BNB) first. You cannot buy EverGrow without BNB. Once you have BNB, you need to swap it for EverGrow. If this is confusing, don't worry! I will break everything down step-by-step.

1. Download the Trust: Crypto & Bitcoin Wallet app from the app store (on iOS and Android).

2. Open the app and tap “Create a new wallet.”

How to buy EverGrow (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

3. Review the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Tick the box next to “I’ve read and accept the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.”

4. You’ll be given a dozen recovery words. Write them down sequentially in a notebook for safekeeping.

5. Next, the app will show you your 12 recovery words non-sequentially. Tap the words in the right order and you’ll land on TrustWallet’s main page.

6. Navigate to “BNB” and tap “Buy BNB.” Input how much money you’d like to invest in USD and hit “Next.”

7. You’ll be prompted to purchase BNB with a credit or debit card. Wait until the purchase is processed.

8. Head back to TrustWallet’s main page and you should see you now have some BNB. Tap on “BNB,” hit “More” and tap on “Swap to Smart Chain.”

How to buy EverGrow (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

9. Head back to TrustWallet’s main page and you should see that your Smart Chain order is fulfilled.

Using PancakeSwap to convert BNB Smart Chain to EverGrow

Note: For the next set of instructions, if you have an Android device, skip the first step (Go to Step 2). But if you have iOS, you’ll need to follow the first step to access PancakeSwap (a decentralized marketplace that lets you buy EverGrow).

How to buy EverGrow (Image credit: Future)

1. (Only for iPhone users) Open Safari and visit PancakeSwap. Tap on "Connect Wallet." Tap on "Trust Wallet" and tap on "Trust." You'll be prompted to login to your Trust Wallet account. Finally, tap on "Connect" on the "PancakeSwap wants to connect to your wallet" window. Skip to step 4.

How to buy EverGrow (Image credit: Future)

2. In the TrustWallet app, tap on “dApps” on the bottom taskbar. Next, tap on “PancakeSwap.”

How to buy EverGrow (Image credit: Six Days LLC)

3. Tap the “Connect” button on the top-right corner and hit “TrustWallet.” You should see that your BNB Smart Chain tokens are now recognized by PancakeSwap.

4. Tap “Select a currency” and paste EverGrow's contract address into the field: 0xC001BBe2B87079294C63EcE98BdD0a88D761434e.

5. Click on Import followed by I Understand. Click on Import once again. Now "EGC" should be selected in the "To" field.

EverGrow (Image credit: Future)

6. Tap on the gear icon on the top-right corner and set your slippage tolerance to 17%. Click “X” to save and exit the window

How to buy EverGrow (Image credit: Future)

7. Tap “Swap” and “Confirm Swap.” This will prompt a “Transaction submitted” message to pop up.

8. Click on “View on BscScan.” The status bar should say “Success,” proving you successfully converted Smart Chain into EverGrow. Exit PancakeSwap.

How to see EverGrow in the TrustWallet app

At this point, you're probably wondering, "Okay great, I bought some EverGrow, but where are they?" Don't worry! Follow these steps to enable EverGrow in TrustWallet and confirm that you have them in your possession.

1. Copy EverGrow's Contract Address here: 0xC001BBe2B87079294C63EcE98BdD0a88D761434e



2. Navigate back to TrustWallet’s main page. Click the icon on the top-right corner and scroll to the bottom. Click on Add Custom Token.

4. Change the network from Ethereum to Smart Chain. Under “Contract Address,” paste EverGrow's Contract Address. Tap "Done."

5. Voila! You should see your EverGrow tokens in the TrustWallet app.

Keep in mind that EverGrow is still in its infancy, so it's not as well-established as Bitcoin or Ethereum. As with any investment, you should assess your risk tolerance and act accordingly.