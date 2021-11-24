This 2-in-1 for $149 is the best cheap Windows 11 laptop deal for Black Friday

The Gateway 11.6-inch 2-in-1 is the best cheap Black Friday laptop deal that we've seen this year. While it's always affordable, the extra $50 off brings the Gateway 2-in-1 to $149 at Walmart and it still includes a year of Microsoft 365 Personal, which is a $70 value.
While it may not top our best 2-in-1 laptops soon, the versatile form factor, Windows 11 support and free Microsoft 365 subscription make this laptop an incredible value at $149.
Gateway 2-in-1 Black Friday laptop deal
Gateway 11.6-inch 2-in-1: was $199 now $149
The Gateway 11.6-inch 2-in-1 is the best cheap Windows 11 laptop deal that we've seen for Black Friday. The versatile form factor combined with Windows 11 support and a Microsoft 365 subscription makes it a hard deal to pass up for basic productivity work, web surfing, and content consumption.
The Gateway 2-in-1 in this Black Friday laptop deal features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and an 11.6-inch touchscreen (1366 x 768).
The specs don't jump off the screen at you but viewed as a tablet replacement it's more than enough for basic tasks and it comes at a price that just can't be beaten. Use the included Microsoft 365 subscription to access Microsoft's full productivity suite along with a full 1TB of cloud storage. When you don't need the keyboard you can flip the Gateway 2-in-1 into tent mode to watch Netflix or fold it flat and use the touchscreen to make it a true tablet replacement.
If the 2-in-1 form factor isn't for you then the Gateway 15.6 Ultra Slim Notebook for $179 at Walmart may be the answer. That's $70 off this laptop, which includes a 15.6-inch display, Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, Wi-Fi 6, THX audio, a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription and is also Windows 11 compatible.
Black Friday 2021 is almost here and we expect to see more excellent holiday deals on laptops. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday laptop deals hub for the best discounts.