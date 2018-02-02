The XPS 13 Is the Cheapest It's Ever Been

Dell's XPS 13 is on sale once again. But unlike previous sales, the current sale discounts both the older 7th-generation model as well as the newer model, which sports Intel's new 8th-generation processor.

Students and cash-strapped shoppers may want to focus on the 7th-gen XPS 13. The base configuration, which sports a 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, is now $599.99 via coupon code "XPS400OFF". That's hands-down the cheapest base price we've seen for this still-capable laptop. It even blows away the best holiday pricing we saw for this machine.

If you want the best performance possible, you'll want the XPS 13 9360 with Intel's 8th-gen CPU. The new quad-core CPU is significantly faster than its predecessor.

In our tests, the Kaby Lake Refresh chips were up to 91 percent quicker. Priced at $1,299.99, it's far from a cheap laptop, but you can use coupon code "TENOFF" to drop its price to $1,124.99. That's $175 off one of the best ultraportables on the market.

This configuration features a 1.8GHz Core i7-8850U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's as close to perfect as a modern-day laptop can get.

You can check out all of Dell's discounted XPS laptops here. The coupon expires February 11 at 8am ET.