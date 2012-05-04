When Will My Android Smartphone Get Ice Cream Sandwich?

Android 4.0, or Ice Cream Sandwich, debuted in October 2011. So it's disconcerting that only a handful of Android smartphones on-market now have the latest-and-greatest version of Google's operating system. But as previous operating system rollouts have shown us, the wait for the latest software version can take months, or worse, it may not happen at all.

The fault isn't entirely with Google. Phone manufacturers like HTC and Samsung must first tweak Android to run efficiently on their specific hardware designs. Then that software is often delivered to carriers who take time to add their own bells and whistles in the form of apps and special services like Sprint ID or Verizon's list of VCast media offerings. Further delays crop up in the form of troubleshooting and test periods that can last up to 2-3 months.

So in the face of so much waiting, how's a Fandroid supposed to keep up with the Android 4.0 update? You could call your carrier each week for a check-up, or you could browse our carrier-sorted list of Android phones in line (or not in line) to get Ice Cream Sandwich. We'll say this: because we'll update this with new details as we hear it, our way is certainly easier.

AT&T

HTC Inspire 4G: This device has not been scheduled for an update. [HTC]

HTC Vivid: As of March 23 2012, Android Ice Cream Sandwich is available for this device! [HTC]

LG Nitro HD: Scheduled to rollout in Q2 2012. [LG]

LG Thrill 4G: Scheduled to rollout in Q3 2012. [LG]

Motorola Atrix 2: Scheduled to rollout in Q2 2012. [Motorola]

Motorola Atrix 4G: Scheduled to rollout in Q2 2012. [Motorola]

Samsung Captivate Glide: Update is planned, but no date has been announced yet. [Samsung]

Samsung Infuse 4G: This device has not been scheduled for an update. [Samsung]

Samsung Galaxy SII: Update is planned, but no date has been announced yet. [Samsung]

Samsung Galaxy SII SkyRocket: Update is planned, but no date has been announced yet. [Samsung]

Samsung Galaxy Note: Update is planned, but no date has been announced yet. [Samsung]

Samsung Galaxy Nexus S: Update is planned, but no date has been announced yet. [Samsung]

Samsung Rugby Smart: This device has not been scheduled for an update. [Samsung]

Sprint

HTC EVO Design 4G: Update is planned, but no date has been announced yet. [HTC]

LG Optimus S: This device has not been scheduled for an update. [LG]

LG Viper 4G LTE: This device has not been scheduled for an update. [LG]

Motorola Photon 4G: Scheduled to rollout in Q3 2012. [Motorola]

Samsung Conquer 4G: This device has not been scheduled for an update. [Samsung]

Samsung Epic 4G: This device has not been scheduled for an update. [Samsung]

Samsung Galaxy SII Epic 4G Touch: Update is planned, but no date has been announced yet. [Samsung]

Samsung Nexus S 4G: Ice Cream Sandwich is rolling out now! [Samsung]

Samsung Transform Ultra: This device has not been scheduled for an update. [Samsung]

T-Mobile

HTC Amaze 4G: Unconfirmed rumors from T-Mobile suggest this update will begin rollout June 16, 2012. [T-Mobile, HTC]

HTC Sensation 4G: Unconfirmed rumors from T-Mobile suggest this update will begin rollout June 16, 2012. [T-Mobile, HTC]

Samsung Galaxy SII: Android 4.0 rolled out on June 11,2012. [T-Mobile]

Samsung Galaxy S Blaze 4G: This device has not been scheduled for an update. [Samsung]

T-Mobile myTouch 4G: This device has not been scheduled for an update. [HTC]

T-Mobile myTouch 4G Slide: This device has not been scheduled for an update. [HTC]

Verizon