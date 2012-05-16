Use Rice to Dry Out a Wet Phone

Using a hair dryer on a cellphone can fry the electronic. Instead, try a bow of uncooked rice.

How it works:

Quickly remove the battery.

Remove the SIM card (if you have a GSM carrier).

Do not shake your phone more than you need to in order to remove the moisture.

Use a washcloth or paper towel to gently remove the water.

Leave the phone in a bowl of uncooked rice overnight. The rice will help to absorb the dampness that remains.

Never turn on the phone while it is still wet. It’s possible to short out the phone’s circuitry this way.

Don’t lose hope even if the phone/gadget doesn’t immediately jump to life. Plug a charger into the device, then plug the charger into a socket. Keep close watch on the device to make sure it is charging normally. (If it doesn’t, you can also consider purchasing another battery from the manufacturer.)

What Happened:

We dunked an old LG EnV Touch in a vase of water for about five seconds, whipped it out and buried it in a bowl of rice overnight. When we turned it on, the phone sprang back to life. A week later, the device was just as responsive.