Get More Out of Your Ink Cartridge

We’ve all been there: After staying up all night to work on a report or term paper, you discover that you're out of ink. No!

How to do it:

Remove the cartridges and run the warm dryer on the spot where the ink comes out for 2 to 3 minutes.

Try printing again while the cartridge is still warm. The hair dryer heats the ink and helps it flow through the cartridge’s tiny nozzles.

What Happened:

We checked the ink levels of our printer before we applied this method. The black ink had run completely dry, while the colored ink was already printing in streaks when we attempted to produce a hard copy of Laptopmag's homepage. We ran the hair dryer on the almost-dry ink cartridges, and tried to print again. The black cartridge wouldn’t budge, but the colored ink printed with better (darker) quality.