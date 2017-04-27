Take an Extra $200 Off Dell's Budget Inspiron 15 5000

The Inspiron 15 5000 gives other budget notebooks a run for their money, offering everything you need to get your work done. Through May 7, Dell is slashing the price of its notebook to $449.99 when you use coupon code "LT200". That's $200 off a capable notebook that feels and looks more solid than other budget machines.

The Inspiron 15 5000 features a 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Combined, that should provide enough power and storage for your typical work day. Its 15.6-inch display isn't the most vibrant you'll find — it maxes out at 1366 x 768 resolution — but for the price we can't complain too much.

The laptop is one of a few that still includes a DVD drive. Its speakers lo0k tiny, but they're powerful enough to fill a small meeting room with music. The laptop's integrated graphics can also handle video streams and even the occasional, non-graphics intensive game.

The Inspiron 15 5000 won't be on sale forever. Dell's coupon is only valid through May 6.