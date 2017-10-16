Take $150 Off the New XPS 13 with 8th-Gen Intel

Dell's new XPS 13 is getting a price cut. Again.

Less than three weeks after the new XPS debuted at $1,299, Dell's premium laptop — which packs Intel's new 8th-generation processor — is selling for $1,149.99. That's $150 off its list price and an extra $20 under our last mention.

While it's pricier than other laptop deals we've seen with Intel's new chip — the Asus VivoBook F510UA, for instance, is selling for $499 — the XPS 13 is worth the extra bucks. The previous generation XPS 13 won our Editors' Choice award for delivering a near-perfect trifecta of performance, design, and durability.

The new model sticks to the same design/chassis, but thanks to its new 1.6-GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, it's over 60 percent faster than the last model. Battery life has also improved from its predecessor's 13-hour and 49-minute achievement.

In addition to the new CPU, this model packs a 13.3-inch Infinity Edge 1080p display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD.

Stay tuned for our full review of the XPS 13 for a breakdown of benchmark scores and our final take on Dell's new flagship.