Take $100 Off Asus' Ultra-Thin VivoBook S510UA

The Asus VivoBook S510UA is one of the thinnest and lightest 15-inch laptops on the market. Normally priced at $699, the 3.7-pound laptop is selling for $599 at Newegg.

Buy on Newegg

That's $80 under Amazon's current price and the lowest price we've seen for this system.

Design-wise, the VivoBook S510UA has an attractive champagne gold-colored chassis with a brushed aluminum lid and matte plastic sides. At just 0.7 inches thick, the 15-inch laptop was built for travel. It's both skinnier and lighter than competing 15-inch machines like the MacBook Pro and the XPS 15.

Yet despite its skinny profile, the VivoBook S510UA has the DNA of a mainstream laptop and is powered by a 1.8GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

If you're a fan of narrow bezels, the VivoBook S510UA features a 1080p LCD with an ultra-narrow 0.3-inch bezel. In our tests of the previous-gen S510, we found the LCD offered true-to-life colors and detail.

In terms of connectivity, you get a strong mix of ports including HDMI, dual USB 2.0 ports, USB 3.0, and USB Type-C.

At home or on the go, the VivoBook S510UA is a solid companion, especially at its temporary lower price.